Sporty school celebrates gold award

A village school near Boston has struck gold in its commitment to sport.

Wrangle Primary School has been award a gold in the Government-led Sports Games Mark awards scheme.

Launched in 2012, the scheme aims to reward schools for their commitment to the development of sport-based competition across their school and community.

Wrangle Primary School achieved silver last year, but this year had gone one better and been awarded gold status.

Headteacher Caroline Lister said the school was ‘very proud’ to receive the award and spoke about the wide range of sporting activity at the school.

“We attend a variety of competitions, have a range of after school clubs including Futsul, multisports, and cheerleading and our main summer activity is around our swimming pool when children swim up to three times a week between April and October,” she said.

Pictured with the children is Matt Haslam, school sport development officer for Wrangle Primary’s group of schools.