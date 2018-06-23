Spreading the word about water safety

Schoolchildren in villages near Boston have been given a special lesson in water safety thanks to a Lincolnshire swimming school.

Friskney Primary School, The Giles Academy, in Old Leake, New Leake Primary School, and Wrangle Primary School all recently received a visit from Turtle Tots North Lincs for activities inspired by International Learn to Swim Week.

Michelle Herrington raising awareness of water safety at New Leake Primary School.

This included safety talks and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) workshops.

Free classes for adults and children also formed part of Turtle Tots North Lincs’ support for the International Learn to Swim Week campaign.

Michelle Herrington, director of the swimming school, said she took part in the campaign to help raise awareness of water safety in time for the warmer, summer months.

“Being a lifeguard for many year and also owning my own swim school allowed me to make this happen and I canvassed out to get as many people of all ages involved,” she said. “Lincolnshire has so many open water areas close to us and it’s important people know how to spot dangers, identify someone in help and know how they can help.”

Michelle said the activities were ‘a great success’ and hopes to continue to spread the message of water safety throughout the year, ready for national campaigns in 2019.

She said “I am very proud of everyone’s achievements and involvements.”

l For more on Turtle Tots North Lincs and its water safety sessions visit www.turtletots.com/northlincs