St Nicholas’ ‘fabulous’ community celebration

A Boston primary school opened its doors to the community when it held its ‘Eggstravaganza’ before Easter.

A wide range of activities were on offer to people who attended the event at St Nicholas CofE Primary School, in Boston, including: an Easter bonnet parade (judged by the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush), an Easter cake competition (judged by Father Paul Noble), an Easter egg hunt, inflatables, a raffle, and live music. There was also the chance to chat with members of the county’s police and fire service and the LIVES charity.

Pictured (from left) Macie Coffey, 10, Katie Randles, 11, Monika Zaliabarstyte, 10, and Karolina Macijauskaite, 11, on the Latvian stand.

A focus for the day was showcasing different cultures from around the world and pupils with the help of teachers created themed stalls for the event.

Parent Lorraine Elding, who helped organise the day along with other members of the school body, said: “It was such a fabulous event. The atmosphere was wonderful.”