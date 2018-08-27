Staff delighted with Haven High GCSE performance

Staff at Haven High Academy were delighted with the level of performance of their students as GCSE results were published last week.

The results showed a significant increase in the number of top grades in GCSE, vocational and skills-based qualifications.

Successful Haven High pupils

Head of Academy Ellie Hextall congratulated students and staff on their achievements stating “despite further changes inexamination courses this year, an impressive number ofstudents achieved 8 or more subjects at grade 4 or above with many more achieving at least 5 grade 4 or above grades.

“Additionally I am delighted that the students have achieved improved outcomes in almost every subject compared to last year,” she said.

“This is testament to the commitment and ambition of all involved.

“These encouraging results are a great foundation on which to build our future successes.”

Almost 25% of all students being awarded a Grade 7 or equivalent or better.

Particular students who have excelled (in alphabetical order) include: Leah Barwick ( 3x7, 2x6, 3x5) Kieva Clegg (1x8, 1x7, 5x6), Anne Marie Demou(3x7, 1x6, 4x 5), Emmie Doughty (1x9, 4x8, 3x7, 1x6), Alice Hextall (3x9, 6x8, 1x7), Natalia Karys (1x9, 1x8, 4x7, 4x6, 1x5), Arturs Krasnickis (1x8, 3x7, 4x6) Andrejs Krauze (4x8, 1x7, 6x6), Megan Lote (1x9, 4x7s, 4x6) Shayla Motley (3x8, 2x7, 1x6, 1x5) and Eimantas Rucinskas (2x8, 6x7, 3x6).