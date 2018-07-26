Students pay visit to cutting-edge facility

When a student at Boston Grammar School asked researchers at CERN, home of the Large Hadron Collider, if they thought they would ever create a black hole, the response was yes and maybe they already have.

This intriguing answer was among the memorable moments for the group of Sixth Form physics students who recently visited the ground-breaking research facility in Switzerland.

CERN, in Switzerland.

During the trip, the children learnt about how CERN is helping to answer some of the most fundamental questions in life, such as how did the universe begin and what are the basic building blocks of matter?

They were led by a member of the CERN community who talked to them about their contribution to the research there.

Head of science at the Grammar Emma Winter said: “Scientific breakthroughs such as the discovery of the Higgs boson require experimental machines on a large scale, and the students gained an appreciation of the technical and engineering challenges that the multi-national experimental collaborations at CERN face.”