Teacher ‘grits teeth’ to complete London Marathon

A teacher from the Boston area says she had to ‘grit her teeth’ to complete the full 26.2 mile London Marathon at the weekend.

Giles Academy teacher Kath Wood battled through temperatures of 23.5C - the hottest on record - to reach the finish line in just over seven hours.

Kath Wood during her first ever long-distance race - the London Marathon.

It was her first ever long-distance race, let alone a full marathon.

Her mammoth effort has raised £3,000 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial in Boston.

Speaking to the Standard, she said: “The last six miles, especially the last three, were hard, I was very determined not to let anyone down so just dug in and gritted my teeth to the finish line.

“My time was seven hours plus, but thousands didn’t complete it at all. I’m on cloud nine now.”

Giles Academy teacher Kath pictured during the race. Image supplied.

She offered thanks to staff and pupils at Giles Academy, in Old Leake, for all their support.

