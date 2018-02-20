Teacher’s first run will be a marathon

Ascience teacher who has never run competitively before is taking on the ‘massive challenge’ of completing a full 26.2 mile marathon.

Kath Wood, who teaches at Giles Academy in Old Leake, will take part in the London Marathon on April 22 to raise money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

“I have never run a marathon - or ran really. So it is a massive challenge,” said Kath, who has been training at home on a treadmill due to the weather and dark evenings.

She admits her family were a little ‘shocked’ when she told them her plans to run the marathon - but adds they, along with friends and students at the school, have all been ‘very supportive’.

“I wanted to support a local charity, and over the years the Air Ambulance has been active in several accidents involving either students, ex students or people I know,” explained Kath. “I’m also hoping to donate some of my fundraising to theBoston memorial garden for road accident victims of Lincolnshire.”

A fundraising event for Kath’s efforts is taking place at The Pilgrim Lounge in York Street, Boston, on Saturday. This takes place from 7pm with live music, an auction and a raffle. Entry is £12.50 - with proceeds going to the chosen charities.