Thousands join Samba record bid

Students from Boston’s Giles Academy were among the hundreds who took part in a bid to beat the samba drumming world record last week.

Pupils and teachers from around the county travelled to Sincil Bank Stadium in Lincoln to join the Samba beat.

Organisers say a total of 2,279 people took part in the incredible drumming event at Lincoln City’s ground.

The event was organised by Lincolnshire Music Education partner Louder Than Life.

Among those taking part were 48 students from Giles, with three of the school’s students among those given the honour of standing on the podium in front of the massed band and leading the drumming. The previous record stands at 1,675. The organisers of last week’s event must now wait for official confirmation that the record was broken.

Head of music and assistant headteacher at Giles, Katie Belcher, said it was a fantastic event, and a real honour for those who were asked to stand on the podium and lead the Samba groove.

“The school was really grateful to be able to be involved and to be asked to take part,” she said.

Students at Giles learn Samba in Years 7 and 8. The students who took part came from Year 7 through to Year 10.

The school’s Facebook post said: “Music students have done us proud yet again today, taking part in the Samba City World Record attempt at Lincoln City Football ground.

“Special mention to Davis, Charlie and Lourenco who put Giles Academy in the spotlight by being selected to showcase their rhythmical leadership skills on the podiums.”