Youngsters say bienvenue to theatre troupe

French lessons stepped out of the classroom and onto the stage at Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Kirton, recently, courtesy of an educational theatre troupe.

Two native French actors from Onatti Productions had visited the school to perform the French play Mes Chers Voisins to Year Eight and Nine modern foreign language pupils.

Onatti Productions produces plays in French, Spanish, German, and English for students who are studying languages.

Throughout the performance, children were encouraged to join the actors on stage and participate using French. They then had the opportunity to speak with actors at the end of the performance and ask them questions, again in French.

Principal Jonathan Harris said: “This has been a great learning experience for our students.

“Not only have they had the chance to watch such a fantastic performance, but they have also picked up some essential French vocabulary and have been able to participate in thought provoking discussions following the show.”