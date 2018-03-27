Eggs-ellent donation to food banks

Dedicated NHS staff have stepped up to the mark once again to donate hundreds of Easter eggs to less fortunate families across Lincolnshire.

Around 500 of the chocolate treats have been collected and will be delivered to food banks across the county in time for Easter.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) staff member Sam McCarthy-Phull.

She said: “I’ve been so impressed with how staff have embraced this idea, it just goes to show how caring and compassionate the people who work for ULHT are.

“Not everyone can afford luxuries so it’s nice to be able to give families a treat, especially at this time of year.”