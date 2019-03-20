Emergency services assemble at village school and other Neighbourhood News

Emergency services gathered at Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years last week, but there was no cause for alarm.

Members of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East Midlands Ambulance Service visited the school to offer children an insight into their work.

Headteacher Julie Miles said: “We were extremely grateful to the fire and ambulance teams who gave their own time to come and talk to the children.

“The children were surprised and amazed at the variety of equipment carried on each vehicle.”

GOSBERTON

* Film show

Gosberton Baptists have a film show in the church on Friday, March 22, at 2pm.

Films will include the National Memorial Arboretum, Ely Flower Festival, Newstead Abbey Park, and gardens and garden birds.

The cost of £2 includes a tea.

All are welcome.

* Easter fair

Gosberton House School holds an Easter fair on Friday, March 29, from 1.30-2.45pm.

All are welcome to go along.

There will be stalls, drinks and snacks.

* Prize bingo

Gosberton Public Hall held a good prize bingo on Friday evening.

The event was organised by Rowland and Rona Perry.

Les Stevenson was the caller, Carrol Norton the checker, Kellie Perry the door steward, and Sarah Wright sold the raffle tickets.

Rowland and Debbie Reynolds baked a selection of sponge sandwich cakes for the event. These were served with tea and coffee by Rona, Sue Wayman, Lynn Perry, Phyllis Baxter, Sarah, Teresa Stevenson, and Kellie.

Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the hall.

* Women’s Institute

Gosberton Women’s Institute president Jenny Pocock welcomed members and visitors to the Public Hall recently for the 84th anniversary meeting.

Members celebrating March birthdays were Betty Dakers and Margaret Williamson, and birthday gifts had been prepared for them.

The speaker was Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, who was also a chief exhibitor of the Crown Jewels.

He showed slides of royal crowns and gave details about for whom they had been made, where the jewels had been sourced, and the ceremony surrounding each one.

Some crowns should only be worn by certain members of the royal family, members heard.

After answering various questions about his role at the tower, Keith was thanked by Jenny.

The meeting also saw members enjoy a buffet supper and there were several lucky raffle winners.

The next meeting will be the group’s AGM, where members will look back over the year, elect new officers and plan for the future.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Bridge

St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church will have a bridge day on Tuesday, March 26, at 10am for a 10.30am start.

It is being promoted by Shirley Richardson.

Tickets, priced at £18, are available from Sally Spridgen on 01775 750455.

The cost of admission includes lunch, with a glass of wine, coffee and afternoon tea.

