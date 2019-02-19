Emergency services called to reports of fire in Boston town centre

The scene in West Street, Boston, this morning.
The scene in West Street, Boston, this morning.

Emergency services were called to a fire in Boston town centre this morning (Tuesday, February 19).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and Lincolnshire Police attended the scene.

A spokesman for the police said a short while ago: “We were made aware of a fire to the rear of a property on Trinity Street, Boston. It appears no injuries and the fire is out.”

The fire service has reported ‘severe damage’ to a door, window, air conditioning unity and a large quantity of cardboard.

They were called to the scene shortly before 8am.