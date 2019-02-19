Emergency services called to reports of fire in Boston town centre

Emergency services were called to a fire in Boston town centre this morning (Tuesday, February 19).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and Lincolnshire Police attended the scene.

A spokesman for the police said a short while ago: “We were made aware of a fire to the rear of a property on Trinity Street, Boston. It appears no injuries and the fire is out.”

The fire service has reported ‘severe damage’ to a door, window, air conditioning unity and a large quantity of cardboard.

They were called to the scene shortly before 8am.