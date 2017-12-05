Enjoy a merry medieval Christmas at the museum

Celebrate Christmas ‘medieval style’ in Boston this Saturday with the Knights of Skirbeck.

The medieval re-enactment group will be recreating the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas in the 15th Century inside Boston Guildhall - which was built for the Guild of St Mary at the end of the 14th century.

Alongside the usual Guildhall displays and exhibits, visitors can examine reproduction medieval items ranging from food preparation to surgical equipment, a variety of hand tools to weapons and armour, plus medieval Christmas decorations and more.

You can even join the Knights of Skirbeck at the ‘Medieval Banquet’.

Dave Bedford from the group, better known as ‘Bryan of Skirbeck’, said: “There will be costumed interpreters dressed as Guild members on hand to answer all your queries. If you think medieval food was boring, or that the Victorians invented most of our modern day Christmas traditions, then come along and discover the truth for yourself.”

At 11am there will be a guided tour, at £2 per person, when a ‘medieval noble’ will transport participants back in time with stories of the Guildhall’s colourful past.

The event runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm, with the last admission at 3pm.

There is free entry to all with full disabled access, but banquet tickets are £16.95 each for four courses, and must be booked in advance. Call the Tourist Information Centre on 01205 365954, email ticboston@boston.gov.uk, or pop into the Guildhall Museum, on South Street.