£1.5m community fund set up by company behind huge wind farm scheme

A £1.5m fund has been launched for communities likely to be affected by the Innology Triton Knoll offshore wind farm scheme – including the construction of a new sub-station at Bicker Fell.

The scheme will see an initial £500,000 made available to support local community projects in areas affected by the construction work, which is expected to take two years.

A further £40,000 a year will be made available once the scheme is completed to support projects and initiatives close to the new onshore sub-station, as well as the landfall site for the scheme at Anderby Creek.

The new fund will provide targeted new investment for local initiatives, on the communities neighbouring the new onshore substation and the landfall site, and will also support those within 1km of the onshore cable route.

It has been welcomed by Boston MP Matt Warman, who said it was an important opportunity for communities to look to deliver important local projects.

He said: "This is targeted funding intended to support local areas directly, and has been designed to address the issues and needs raised by the communities themselves.

“It will be managed locally, and delivered locally, and so I would absolutely urge community groups to take the time to find out about the fund, look at what it can do, and get involved.."

innogy's Triton Knoll Project Director Julian Garnsey, said: "I'm really pleased to see The Fund finally up and running, and am looking forward to seeing the first round of projects come into being.

"Throughout our local consultation, it was clear that the funding should support those communities neighbouring the Triton Knoll onshore construction works, so that's exactly what we are delivering."

Lincolnshire Community Foundation (LCF) has been appointed to administer the fund on behalf of local people.

It’s first job will be to recruit a volunteer decision-making panel from amongst the communities closest to the new infrastructure, and is inviting applications from local people to join the panel and take a key role in making decisions on applications to the fund.