Boston should be blooming proud of its award-winning pubs

The best blooming pubs in Boston have received their trophies in the annual In Bloom competition.

Pubs and bars in the town were invited to enter the first ever Pub In Bloom competition for the town.

Runner-up Coach and Horses, from left, Bridget Sykes, Alison Fairman, landlord John O'Connor, Kevin Charity, landlady Linda Webster and Paul Collingwood.

And organisers say they have been delighted with the response, and will carry on with it next year.

The first prize was won Goodbarns Yard on Wormgate. Judges made the award after visiting the garden and open-air dining area at the rear of the pub, overlooking the river and in the shadow of Boston Stump.

The pub receives the winner's plaque and a gift voucher for £50 to spend on its garden at Chanson Flowers and Plants, Wrangle.

Manager Allison Gott praised gardener David Luto who had worked so hard to give customers a colourful, peaceful and relaxing area in which to enjoy the glorious summer we have had.

Runner-up Hammer and Pincers, from left, Paul Colliongwood, Alison Fairman, owner Wayne Salmon, Kevin Charity and Bridget Sykes.

The judges also commended him for his use of evergreens in the window boxes at the front of the pub which will continue to give year-round appeal.

Runners-up were the Hammer and Pincers in Swineshead Road and The Coach and Horses in Main Ridge.

Both were commended for their use of colour, especially in their hanging baskets. They received plaques and £25 each to spend at Chanson Flowers and Plants, Wrangle.

Every pub which entered received a £10 voucher to spend at the nursery.

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom said: "We were pleased with the response our first Pub in Bloom competition received, and we will run it again next year, when we hope word will have got around and more, especially pubs in the villages, will take part.

“I have seen some fabulous pub gardens in the borough.

"Pubs in town or the villages remain at the heart of our way of life and it is really great to see so many staff taking the time and trouble to make them even nicer for their customers who want a pleasant place to relax with friends."

Boston was the overall winner for the East Midlands In Bloom in the large towns category, and picked up its fourth gold medal for the fourth year running,

The art deco garden in Central Park was awarded the prize for best new permanent landscape, receiving a £250 voucher for trees, and the floral piano and soldier display in the Stump grounds received the best First World War award.

Willoughby Road Allotment Association received the It's Your Neighbourhood Award and the judges' award went to the garden volunteers at Fydell House.