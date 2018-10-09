Burger King, Greggs and Costa at Boston's Quadrant development set to be given green light

Three major fast-food and coffee outlets on Boston’s Quadrant development are set to get cooking next week.

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans for a Costa drive-thru, Greggs and Burger King on the stadium side of the development at next Tuesday’s planning meeting.

The site layout of the Burger King and Greggs outlets

They will also be asked to approve plans for a new bathroom showroom from Turnbull and Co on the other side of the A16.

An officer’s report before the council highlights the ‘contemporary’ designs and says they ‘will not appear out-of-place.

It says the development matches principles established at the outline stage of the Quadrant and adds it “will not adversely affect visual amenity of the character of the area”.

The Costa Coffee plans were already approved earlier this year, however have been resubmitted to add an hours’ extra each end of the opening times — from 5am-11pm.

The proposed lay out at the Quadrant for Costa

A spokesman for Costa Coffee confirmed the new store, hoped to open next Spring, will create 18-20 new jobs.

They said: “Costa Coffee works closely with planning departments across the country to open new stores for the benefit of their local communities, creating new jobs and providing attractive and popular social meeting places.”

The Greggs and Burger King development is a change from an approved earlier single building which was originally set to be occupied by KFC.

Instead, the new application will see two separate buildings — a retail unit and a drive through restaurant, with Greggs set to operate the former and Burger King the latter.

The plans also include a combined 66 parking bays, plus queuing vehicle space.

The opening hours for the latter two businesses will see Burger King open 7am-2pm (11am-midnight Sundays and bank holidays) and Greggs open 6am-6pm.

The Quadrant scheme will eventually comprise 500 homes, commercial premises, a food store and a new stadium for Boston United Football Club.

Government and council leaders have praised the scheme for starting the new Boston Distributor Road which will eventually link the A16 to the north, the A1121 Boardsides and A52 to the west as well as the A16 to the south.