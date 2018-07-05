Duo praised for cleaning up fly tipped rubbish

Dumped kitchen units and rotting food containers were just some of the items to blight a Boston landmark until two bin men worked to clear the site.

Praise has been heaped on refuse team duo Jerry Hines and David Pont for their ‘exemplary service to the community, professionalism, hard work and cheerful demeanour’ in clearing the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial site in Fishtoft.

The compliments came from Fishtoft parish councillor Nicholas Fitton, who added: “Thanks to them, the Boston landmark up at the Pilgrim Fathers’ Memorial is now much cleaner than it used to be.

“I’d also like to compliment two other council employees I met up at the memorial site, two BTAC workers, by name of Andy and Steve, were doing an excellent job putting up notices designed to encourage dog walkers to behave in a public-spirited way by cleaning up any mess dropped.”

He added: “Thoughtful and hard-working men they were and they made an excellent job of affixing the signs. Keep up the good work at this important landmark.”

Boston Borough Council’s refuse team has also received compliments from residents.

One contacted the council to say ‘thanks for speedy service’ in relation to a missed bin.

He added that too many people were ‘quick to moan’, but his road was missed and he received blue bags within 24 hours and was ‘very impressed’.

Another said: “The bin men are fab, a real happy bunch.”

Others to receive compliments from the public included the customer services team at Municipal Buildings reception, for ‘always being helpful’; and staff at the Guildhall Museum were also praised. One visitor stated: “[It is a] really lovely museum and free entrance to boot. It’s a hidden gem that is well worth a visit.”