Final approval given for 178 homes development for Boston

Councillors have given final approval to plans to build 178 houses in Boston.

Councillors agreed with officer recommendations to approve the plans on Lindis Road and including the former Shooter’s Yard commercial site.

Agent Steve Ibbotsen, from developers Cyden Homes, highlighted the plans’ looped roads accessed from Lindis Road

He said open space for the site had been increased from the original designs and, that the plans provided 27 affordable homes and praise for the mix of housing.

“The proposed development includes all the important components of a good residential development,” he concluded, quoting the council officer’s report.

The plans include a mix of house styles, including flats and detached houses and officers praised the development as providing stock that would meet the housing demand in Boston.

They praised good-sized rear gardens and the build materials used for the development.

No objections were raised by statutory consultees on the plans, however, several letters were received from nearby residents.

Councillor Jonathan Noble said he was “very satisfied” with the plans adding it was “all very pleasing”.

However, seconding a motion to approve the plans Councillor Alison Austin said: “There are no issues that haven’t been dealt with.”

The plans include a £180,000 contribution to health and education services.