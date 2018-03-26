Help give town a spring clean

The countdown is on to the latest annual Big Boston Clean Up, but schools are already doing their bit to spruce up the town.

For a decade now, the Big Boston Clean Up has been bringing people of all ages together, from all walks of life, to give Boston a spring clean.

In less than a month, they will get the chance again when the event returns from Monday, April 9, to Thursday, April 12.

Boston Borough Council’s environment and sustainability officer Jen Moore, whose involvement in the Big Boston Clean Up dates back to the first event in 2008, said: “Every year we have a small army of volunteers who turn out to help.

“It always becomes a real social event, with family members, friends and work colleagues teaming up, often to work at cleaning up the areas where they live.”

Many businesses and partner agencies to the council, such as the Environment Agency and the internal drainage boards, support the event by helping clean the streets and waterways.

During March, primary schools in Boston also get involved by taking part in the Big Schools Clean Up, clearing in and around their school grounds. At the time of writing, Hawthorn Tree Primary School, and Carlton Road, Boston West, Staniland, and Tower Road academies had been out litter picking.

Headteacher Martin Lister at Hawthorn Tree Primary School, where school council pupils carried out the clean up work, said: “A host of litter was collected and disposed of with the children keen to improve the local area.

“The children noticed that whilst the volume of litter in the local area has reduced, overall this year there was a lot of dog poo discarded in small plastic bags.

“Their plea is that dog owners clean up properly after them and dispose of the bags safely and responsibly.”