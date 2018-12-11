Help to save the endangered albatross by donating used Christmas stamps to RSPB Frampton Marsh

People from Boston borough are being asked to help save one of the world’s largest birds, the albatross, from extinction - by donating used stamps from their Christmas cards.

RSPB Frampton Marsh has issued the appeal, and is asking for the postage stamps to be dropped off at their visitor centre.

The sea birds are at threat of extinction, with 100,000 dying each year due to fishing methods which see the birds caught in the lines. Since albatrosses are very slow breeders, producing only one chick every two years, this is driving them to extinction.

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager for the reserve, said: “This is a chance for local people to do something simple yet practical to help a wonderful creature like the albatross and save them from extinction.”

Donated stamps will be sold on the international market to raise money. This will then be used to fit various devices to the fishing boats that vastly reduce the chances of albatrosses being caught. The campaign has already raised enough money to place trained people on fishing boats. They then advise the skippers on wildlife friendly fishing procedures.

If you would like to help, bring your used stamps to the RSPB nature reserve of Frampton Marsh, just south of Boston. Stamp collections are also gratefully received.

The reserve is open every day (except Christmas Day) from 9.30am to 4pm. There is a heated visitor centre with snacks, hot and cold drinks, and views over the reserve.