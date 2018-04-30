Late-night for litter-picking Beavers

Members of two Beaver Scout groups near Boston have taken part in a clean-up session and a non-sleepover to help raise funds for an outing.

Youngsters from the 3rd Boston (Fishtoft) and 7th Boston (Swineshead) got together for the events over one weekend this month.

Five bags of rubbish were collected on a litter pick to Fisthoft’s Pilgrim Fathers Memorial with the children using equipment borrowed from Boston Borough Council through its Big Boston Clean-Up campaign.

The Beavers walked 1.3 miles from the Fishtoft Scout Hut to the memorial, collecting as much litter as they safely could en route, before taking a break and then making the return journey. The session meant they ticked off requirements to at least six badges.

The non-sleeper then saw the youngsters stay awake as late as possible that night – 3.30am for some, in the end.

Both events were sponsored and helped raise funds towards a trip to Gilwell Park – Scouts UK’s headquarters – in Essex.