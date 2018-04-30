Manhole cover set for repairs after more than a month of a barrier going up

Anglian Water and Lincolnshire County Council have apologised for the delay in repairing a damaged manhole cover which has reportedly had a protective barrier around it for more than a month.

A resident near Bluebell Walk, in Boston, contacted The Standard because they believed the barrier to be a danger to road users.

The barrier on Bluebell Walk. Photo: supplied. EMN-180427-154610001

They said: “This barrier has been outside Bluebell Walk obstructing larger vehicles turning right.

“It has been like this for over a month.

“It’s not lit up at night and because the street lights go off is an accident waiting to happen.”

Lincolnshire County Council told The Standard the barrier had been put up by their out-of-hours team due to an issue with the Anglian Water manhole cover.

They said the defect had been reported to Anglian Water by the team, however, had not been picked up.

The local highways manager said: “Our out-of-hours team put barriers out on 16 March. They then referred the matter to the local team, but for some reason, this message wasn’t picked up, which is something we’ll be investigating.

“However, as soon as this issue was flagged up by the Standard, we informed Anglian Water.”

However, an Anglian Water spokesperson confirmed that they had been unaware of the damage or the barrier.

They said “It was brought to our attention today that a manhole cover on Bluebell Walk has been damaged.

“A member of our team has been out to inspect the cover today and its likely the damage was caused by repeated traffic which does happen from time to time.

“We have ordered a new replacement cover and we expect to have this work completed within a week. Until today, we were unaware of the damage to the cover, or the barrier which had been put in place.

“We’re sorry for the delay in fixing this and for any inconvenience caused to residents or road users.”