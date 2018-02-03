New coastal path will go through town

Boston could be set to see more than 12 miles of public access created along the River Haven as part of a 57-mile stretch of improvements along the East Coast.

Proposals published by Natural England last Wednesday, aim to improve access to the stretch of coastline between Suton Bridge and Skegness.

As part of the plans The Wash – the biggest bay in England – will see 12 miles of footpath created travelling up the Haven to the town centre and back down again.

If approved, the route will become part of the planned England Coast Path – a new national trail being developed around the entire English coast and covering 2700 mile.

Organisers say the proposed route has been developed to avoid wildlife disturbance in sensitive locations.

Rob Menzies, Natural England’s area manager for Lincolnshire said: “The England Coast Path is an inspiring development.

“Landowners and local people have been essential in shaping our proposals, we would like to thank everyone for their time and input so far.

“The proposed route borders The Wash which is one of the most outstanding coastal wetlands in Europe with its beautiful landscape of saltmarshes, mudflats and open water.

“This habitat is one of Britain’s most important winter feeding areas for waders and wildfowl and we have developed our proposal carefully with this in mind.”

Eddy Poll, executive member for commercial and environmental management at Lincolnshire County Council said: “The big skies of Lincolnshire provide the perfect canopy for a wonderfully diverse coastline.

“The thriving holiday resorts with their bustling beaches contrast with the near silence of miles of beautiful sand and wildlife rich saltmarsh.

“There is something here for everyone. The mental and physical health benefits of exercise and being in the open air are well documented, so it is really important that we engage with and promote the England Coast Path, to ensure that we enable as many people as possible to enjoy all that is on offer.

“I am sure that by working with Natural England, we will be able to create a route that works for residents, businesses and visitors alike.’’

An eight-week consultation period has now opened for people to have their say.

The deadline to respond is March 21, 2018.

Copies of the report can be viewed in local libraries and council office.

The full report, forms and guidance on how to make a representation can be seen by visiting www.gov.uk/government/collections/england-coast-path-sutton-bridge-to-skegness