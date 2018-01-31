Online sign-up for garden waste collections now open

Residents can sign-up online for this year’s Garden Waste collection service from Boston Borough Council from today (Wednesday) - though will have to wait another two weeks to register offline.

Boston Borough Council has opened up it’s online sign-up for the service, which runs every fortnight from April-November this year and then end of February-March, 2019.

The service costs £25 to purchase a new single bin and £30 for a year’s collection, which the council points out is only £1.50 for each of the 20 collections which take place.

The authority has confirmed there has been no rise in the price either, which sees customers pay an additional £15 for each additional bin.

Coun Michael Brookes, the council’s Cabinet member for waste services, said: “I hope to welcome old and new customers to this service.

“They will find it to be the cleanest, most efficient and cost effective way of properly disposing of their garden waste. It is also a reliable and regular service which can be depended on.”

Resident Charlie Pearce, of Butterwick, said: “It saves a long trip to the tip from here, which is time and money, so it makes economic sense and it saves the mess in your car. I think it’s a first-rate service. All my grass clippings and shrub clippings go in, and away they go. It’s just cut, clip, drop and forget.”

Items which can be put in the bin include grass cuttings, leaves, hedge and shrub trimmings, weeds and plants can all go in the brown bin.

Customers signing up online, both old and new, can also enter a prize draw to receive this year’s collection for free.

Existing customers who signed up last year will receive the last of the current growing season’s collection until the end of March.

Those who signed up online and made a direct debit payment arrangement and want to continue in April do not need to do anything.

Those who signed up online but did not make a direct debit payment arrangement need to go to the website from today (Wednesday) to sign up and pay again.

Once payment is received residents will receive 2018/19 stickers which must have written on, in permanent ink, your property number/name, street name and postcode.

The sticker must be visible on bins from April 1.

Residents who don’t have access to online facilities can sign up in person at Municipal Buildings in West Street, Boston, or by phone (01205 311 112) from Wednesday, February 14.

For more information visit www.boston.gov.uk/gardenwaste