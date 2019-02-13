POO PATROL: New environment crime officers to crackdown on dog fouling and littering

Those who litter streets or allow their dogs to foul walkways in East Lindsey will be targeted by two new enforcement officers.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) has just recruited the first of two new environmental crime officers as part of a drive to reduce littering and dog fouling in the area.

Newly appointed Paul Carville will be proactively patrolling the district’s hotspot areas with the powers to issue on the spot Fixed Penalty Notices of £100 and to carry out investigations of any witnessed offences.

The officers, who will be equipped with body cameras, will also be speaking to members of the public and business operators to gather information on problem areas and to provide education on environmental crime and the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which is in force in some areas of the district.

The officers will also be approaching businesses where littering outside of their premises has become a problem. New vans equipped with dash cams will enable the officers to capture any littering offences from vehicles in the district while out on patrols. They will also be looking at a crackdown on fly-tipping in the district, with the use of covert cameras as an additional tool to catch offenders.

Portfolio holder for operational services, Coun Sandra Harrison, said: “The appointment of environmental crime officers is an investment in a cleaner environment for our community. Our team will be more visible on the streets, getting to know where the issues are occurring and fining people who are found to be littering our public spaces.”

Paul Carville said: “I’m looking forward to getting stuck in to this new role.

“My background is enforcement so I will be able to use my skills here to help the council enforce against the offences that blight the communities.”

People who fail to comply will be issued with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice and anyone who fails to pay a Fixed Penalty Notice may be prosecuted for the offence.

If dog fouling or littering is witnessed, you can report it on 01507 601111 or online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk