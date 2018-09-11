Public to have say on plans for new alternative energy plant for Boston

A large new alternative energy power plant is being proposed for Boston – and members of the public will this week get their chance to have their say on it.

Boston Alternative Energy Facility (BAEF) is proposing the development at a site on the Riverside Industrial Estate.

The plant would use non-recyclable household waste which will be shipped to Boston from UK ports.

The plant would generate enough electricty to power the equivalent of over 185,000 homes.

BAEF expect it to create up to 300 jobs during the construction phase and around 80 jobs when operational. The scheme will have to be approved by central government.

Information days are to be held from 2pm to 8pm at the White Hart in Boston on Friday; St Nicholas Community Centre, Fishtoft Road, Skirbeck, on Saturday; Black Sluice Lock Cottages, London Road, Boston, next Wednesday (September 19); Fishtoft Pavilion, on Thursday, September 20; and Frampton Church Hall on Friday, September 21.

More information is available at www.bostonaef.co.uk

You can also ask questions and give opinion by email to consultation@bostonaef.co.uk phone 0800 0014 050 or write to Boston Alternative Energy Facility, RTLY-RLGH-GKSE, FREEPOST, 25 Priestgate, Peterborough, PE1 1JL.