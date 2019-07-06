Event to celebrate our armed forces

The Armed Forces Celebration Day at the We’ll Meet Again museum on Freiston Shore proved a big success at the weekend.

There was live entertainment, vintage vehicles and displays, and a flypast from a DC3 Dakota during the event on Saturday.

Peter Pimpton, museum secretary, said it was a great event. “It went very, very well. We had the music from Miss Sarah Jane, dancers, an array of vintage military vehicles, vintage cars, vintage radios, and much more. There was lots going on,” he said. “The highlight was the flypast by the DC3 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.”

He said the event was an important way of marking the vital work of our armed forces.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the local Normandy veterans, and they were here on the day. They said they’d only stay for an hour or so, but ended up staying all day,” said Peter.

“And it was amazing how long the youngsters that were here spent talking to them. That’s living history for them.”

The museum opened almost two years ago.

Peter said they now had a relationship with the local schools with classes coming in to spend days at the museum.

“The people of the area are beginning to know we are here. Word’s getting out about us.”

