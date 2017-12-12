Ex-Horncastle Primary School business manager avoids jail after £21,800 theft

A former business manager at Horncastle Primary School has been handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing over £21,800 from the school.

Paula Elizabeth Wilson, 49, of Lodington Court, was sentenced at Boston Magistrates’ Court last week (December 6) after pleading guilty to one charge of theft and two charges of fraud.

The first charge related to the theft of £21,809 from the Lloyds bank account belonging to the school, between July 2015 and March 2017. Wilson pleaded guilty to this offence at a previous court hearing on November 6.

Last Wednesday, Wilson pleaded guilty to the other two charges, which stated that she ‘committed fraud... while occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of Lincolnshire County Council’ and that she ‘dishonestly abused that position to make a gain for yourself’. The two fraud charges date back to March 22-25, and March 26, last year.

Wilson was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Her guilty pleas were taken into account when imposing sentence.