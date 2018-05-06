‘Exceptional’ Scout leaders honoured

Two long-serving members of the Scouts in the Boston area have been recognised for their ‘exceptional contributions’ to the movement.

Norma Daft, 75, of Anton’s Gowt, and Guy Dix, 60, of Boston, were among those honoured at an awards ceremony and dinner held by Lincolnshire Scouts in tribute to its volunteers.

Guy Dix collects his award.

Norma, group scout leader for 6th Boston (Sibsey Northlands), and Guy, group scout leader and cub scout leader for 3rd Boston (Fishtoft), both received the Bar to the Silver Acorn award at the event, held recently at Burghley House, in Stamford.

Norma said she was ‘over the moon’ to collect the award, while Guy said he was ‘very honoured’.

“To receive an award like this is good because it’s appreciation for what you have done for the Scout Association,” Norma said.

Norma began volunteering with the Scouts after her sons joined a group, deciding that because she had to travel from their home in Anton’s Gowt to Carrington for each session she may as well stay and give them a hand. More than 40 years later, she is still helping.

“It keeps you young,” she said.

Guy, who has been volunteering with the Scouts for 36 years, was a member as a child too – joining aged eight.

Of what he finds most satisfying about his role, he said: “I think it’s just seeing the children develop and the look on their faces when they achieve something.”

As a result of receiving their Bar to the Silver Acorn awards, Norma and Guy were invited to attend the National Review of The Queen’s Scouts, at Windsor Castle, last Sunday, an event attended by Princess Beatrice of York and the Scout Association’s chief scout, TV presenter Bear Grylls.

* To learn more about Scouting in Lincolnshire, visit www.lincolnshirescouts.org.uk

* The Bar to the Silver Acorn follows the receipt of a Silver Acorn award; these are not normally presented for less than 20 years’ service which should be ‘specially distinguished and appreciably better than outstanding’. The Bar to the Silver Acorn may be awarded for at least five more years of similarly distinguished service.

County commissioner Robin Wright, who helped present the awards, said: “Thank you so much to our award winners for their ongoing service and their exceptional contributions to Scouting in Lincolnshire. The more opportunities to get involved in Scouting that we can offer young people in the county, the more exciting life experiences they can enjoy - making a real difference to the next generation and beyond.”