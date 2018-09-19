Exhibition declared a ‘great success’ and other Neighbourhood News

The East of England Poultry Club has hailed its exhibition at the Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show as a ‘great success’, reporting ‘lots of interest from the public’.

The club was invited to attend the event, held last weekend at Bicker.

A team of volunteers organised displays of various breeds of chickens on both days.

The club looks forward to coming back next year, maybe with a display of eggs as well.

BOSTON

* Millennium Probus

The Millennium Probus Club of Boston met at Merrimans Restaurant and Lounge for its monthly luncheon and talk.

On this occasion, Mike Peberdy, one of our the group’s members gave the presentation on ‘Boston and the Hanse’.

He covered the period of activity during the medieval times up to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, when it was stopped because of spying.

The presentation covered the part played by Boston in trading and tax gathering as well as by the guilds and friaries of that time. It was well received and drew many questions.

The monthly coffee mornings are well supported and the next one will be held on Tuesday, September 18, at 10.30am at the Sack Store.

The president has arranged a visit to the We’ll Meet Again Museum at Freiston Shore at 2pm on Wednesday, September 26. A number of members are going to attend and there is room for more to come along.

The next luncheon will be on Wednesday, October 2, at Merrimans, at 12-12.30pm.

GOSBERTON

* Good Neighbour’s

The annual meeting of the Gosberton and Quadring Good Neighbour’s Scheme is today (Wednesday, September 19).

It will be held in the Gosberton Clough Methodist Church at 7pm and is an open to all.

* Companion’s

A coach party of members and friends of the Gosberton Good Companion’s Club recently enjoyed a trip to Norwich.

The outing, which including shopping and sightseeing, was organised by club chairman, Arthur Gold. He was thanked for his work by Terry the coach driver, who also thanked all who supported the trip.

* Baptist

The home movie show will take place at the Gosberton Baptist Church on Friday, September 21, at 2pm.

The films will be of Dublin, Fort William, Isle of Skye, Orkney Islands, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, and Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The cost of £2 includes a tea.

All are welcome.

* Bingo

The next bingo session at the Public Hall will take place on Friday, September 21, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There will be an interval for refreshments and also a raffle.

For more information, call Rona Perry on 07935 906341, email gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com, or search for the Public Hall on Facebook.

All proceeds will go towards repairs and upkeep of the hall.

* Beetle

Bookings are now being taken for a beetle drive in Gosberton Baptist Church on Saturday, October 6, at 5.45pm for a 6pm start.

Tickets of £6.50 include a two-course meal.

There will also be a raffle.

Enquiries to Des and Rene Curtis on 01775 840945

* RBL

Almost 80 people attended an open evening staged by the Gosberton Branch of the Royal British Legion last Friday.

It was held in the Public Hall, when a talk and presentation titled ‘Memories of a Co-pilot’ was given by ex-RAF squadron leader Martin Johnson.

He gave a humorous account of his career in the RAF from when he first joined at Cranwell at the age of 18 and of the Vulcan aircraft which he flew.

He was introduced by branch chairman the Rev Ian Walters and thanked by the branch president Ron Meredith.

Mr Meredith went on to thank all who had attended and provided raffle prizes.

The door steward was Geoff Reynolds and the raffle tickets were sold by Ash and Nicky Killon. During an interval, chocolate or coffee sponge sandwich or scones with jam and clotted cream were served along with drinks of tea or coffee by Debbie Reynolds, Pat Walters, Les Stevenson, and Rowland Perry.

Some £504 was raised for the Poppy Appeal.

CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Festival

Gosberton Clough and Risegate St Gilbert and St Hugh’s harvest festival is at 11am on Sunday, September 23, followed by lunch at noon in the church hall.

Bookings for the lunch at £10 a ticket are from Sandra Thompson on 01775 750370 and must go in immediately.

Diners are asked to please bring their own wine or soft drinks.

Raffle prizes would be welcomed.

* Calendars

The friends of St Gilbert and St Hugh are in the process of having the 2019 calendars printed.

It is hoped that all who bought the 2018 calendars will purchase the 2019 ones.

They are full of old photographs of the village and village people.

Enquiries to Barbara Berridge on 01775 714918 or email iambarmi2@tiscali.co.uk

STICKFORD

* Festival

St Helen’s Church will be holding its annual Harvest Festival service on Sunday, September 23, from 6pm.

All are welcome.

Anyone wishing to donate produce or gifts for auction at the Harvest Supper, is asked to take them to the church or give them to any member of the Parochial Church Council.

To have gifts collected, call 01205 480477.

* Supper

Stickford Harvest Supper will be held on Monday, September 24, at 7pm.

It will take place at Stickford Community Centre and will cost £6 for adults and £4 for primary school children - a family ticket for two adults and two primary school-aged children is available at a cost of £15. Diners are asked to bring their own cutlery.

Attendees are welcome to bring a bottle of wine and glasses.

Following the supper of sausage, mash and peas, and home-made desserts, there will be an auction of the donated produce.

The auctioneer for the evening will be Jean James.

Everyone is welcome.

WIGTOFT

* Gardening Club

The Wigtoft and District Gardening Club is set to hold a flower festival.

It will take place in the parish church at Wigtoft from Friday to Sunday, September 21 to 23.

On the Friday, there will be ‘afternoon tea’ from 2-6pm.

On the Saturday and Sunday, there will be refreshments available from 10am to 4pm.

The event is free to visit.

The church will have many floral displays with craft stalls.

All proceeds are to be donated to local charities.

Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk