Exotic blue bird found in garden

The owners of a stunning blue bird found in the Boston area on the weekend are being sought by local vets.

The bird, believed to be a pacific parrotlet, was found by a member of the public at a garden in Kirton on Saturday.

He was taken to South Lincs Vet Group in Sutterton, where he is currently being cared for - being pictured here resting on a copy of the Boston Standard.

A spokesman for the vets said the bird is well, but ‘a bit underweight’.

The species of small parrot is native to Peru and Equador and is often referred to as a ‘pocket parrot’ due to their size.

If you are the owner of the bird call the Sutterton Hospital on 01205 345345 with information to prove the bird is yours.