Families flock to outdoor screening of Disney classic The Lion King

Visitors to a special outdoor cinema performance in Boston’s Central Park enjoyed completing the Circle of Life at the weekend.

Families from all over the district turned out to enjoy the screening of Disney’s classic animation film The Lion King.

L-R Olivier Dabrowski 6, Benjamin Weeks 6, Wioleta Sosnowska, Lucy Weeks.

They enjoyed seeing the film on the giant outdoor screen set up in the park, with a bar, and traditional cinema snacks like sweets and popcorn available.

The film on Saturday followed on from a sell out singalong showing of the Russel Crowe film The Greatest Showman on Friday night.

The films were the latest in a series of outdoor events put on by Boston Borough Council over the summer months.

Events this weekend include a fun fair at Central Park, which runs until Sunday 30 September, and a Witches and Wizardry Afternoon Tea at Boston Guildhall.

L-R Felicity Carville, Rhiann Lound, Lora Blackett.

L-R Becky Horton, Mason Walker 5, Samantha Kemp, Luesa Tasker, Ayda-MaI Tasker 5, Amelia Mercer 8, Amy Mercer, Amili Tasker 7.

Lion King outdoor cinema in Central Park. James and Joanna Mason of Boston with their grand children L-R Lily Mason 3 and Olivia Ruck 4.

Lion King outdoor cinema in Central Park. L-R Gladys Yeatman, Ellie Cooper 7, Leo Blake 4, Vicky Fowler of Boston.

Lion King outdoor cinema in Central Park. L-R Loreta Sneidere, Oliver Anusas 3, Adriana Vitola 7, Linda Grinfelde of Boston.

The crowd enjoy The Lion King in Central Park Boston

Lion King outdoor cinema in Central Park. L-R Carol Whitehead, Molly Lawson 6, Stuart Lawson.