Families flock to outdoor screening of Disney classic The Lion King

Visitors to a special outdoor cinema performance in Boston’s Central Park enjoyed completing the Circle of Life at the weekend.
Families from all over the district turned out to enjoy the screening of Disney’s classic animation film The Lion King.
They enjoyed seeing the film on the giant outdoor screen set up in the park, with a bar, and traditional cinema snacks like sweets and popcorn available.
The film on Saturday followed on from a sell out singalong showing of the Russel Crowe film The Greatest Showman on Friday night.
The films were the latest in a series of outdoor events put on by Boston Borough Council over the summer months.
Events this weekend include a fun fair at Central Park, which runs until Sunday 30 September, and a Witches and Wizardry Afternoon Tea at Boston Guildhall.