Families love to be beside the seaside at Boston Central Park for beach days

Boston’s Beach Day event in Central Park has been hailed a huge success by organisers

The two-day event saw hundreds flocking to enjoy seaside type events including sandcastle making, donkey rides and a magic show.

Boston Beach Day Connor 4 and Mokhtar 6 donkey ride

Despite changeable weather on day one on Thursday those behind the fun days say there was a fantastic turnout.

And with the weather improving for the Friday, even more people turned out to take part in more activities.

The Beach Days are funded by Boston Big Local, which is supported by partner agencies Lincolnshire Housing Partnership, Boston Children's Centre, Boston United in the Community, The Biz, Lincs Coast, Anglian Water, Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, Community health and Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex.

Beach Days organiser, Fran Taylor of Boston Borough Council, said: "We've had a great couple of days, despite the changeable weather. People have just carried on regardless. Children have played together in the sand all day long.

Boston Beach Day fun

"All the other attractions have been busy, especially the bouncy castles and the donkey rides. There have been queues for them all day long."

Richard Tory, chairman of Boston Big Local said: "It's been another success. It ticks all our boxes once again as a community event.

"It's so good to see the mix of all ages and nationalities enjoying themselves all together. Even the changeable weather didn’t put people off."

The beach area will stay in Central Park until the end of August.

Boston Beach Day fun in the sand

Next Tuesday (August 28) will see the last beach event of the year called ‘Back in Time’.

This event is for those people living with dementia and their carers, enjoying the beach area with a relaxing afternoon listening to the 78DJ playing his Golden Oldies and enjoy a sing-a-long, song sheets will also be at hand. Deck chairs and beach games will also be available at the event, which runs from 2pm to 4pm.

Boston on Beach Day fun in the sand

Oliver, one, doing some colouring

Arts and crafts at Boston Beach Day

Benjamin, four, with his foam crab

Bouncy Castle Fun at the Beach Day

Arts and crafts at the Beach Day