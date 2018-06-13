Family appeal for information as concern grows for missing Boston Borough man

The family of a missing man have appealed to him to let them know that he is safe.

Anthony Warner, who is 34 years old, left his Wrangle home on the evening of June 7, in his black Toyota Verso.

His black Verso has the index number: AF 08 TVU.

He has not been seen or been in contact with friends and family since. This is completely out of character.

A statement from his family says: "Anth, if you read this we want you to know we love and miss you very much and it is safe for you to come home.

"If you feel you are not ready and need more time can you please just let us know you are safe. Love Mum Dad and family."

Anthony is about 5'8" tall, slim with short dark hair and a trimmed beard and was wearing a shirt and slacks when he left home.

Police are asking for Anthony to contact them on 101 or contact his family to let them know he is OK.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Anthony since Wednesday evening or his car is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 477 of 8th June.