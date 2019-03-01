Family’s thanks after £1,700-plus collected for charity in memory of popular Boston music store owner

More than £1,700 has been raised for the fight against heart disease in memory of a popular Boston music store owner.

The sum – £1,735.71 in all – was collected for the British Heart Foundation at the funeral of Gareth Skinner, of Nevermind the Music Store, in Church Street, his family have said.

Gareth's son Craig, wife Lillian, and daughter Millie, from Nevermind the Music Store.

Gareth died suddenly from a heart attack in October, aged 50.

His family give ‘a huge thank you for everyone’s support’, saying they ‘could never have imagined’ to raise that much money.

Gareth came to Boston in 2001, opening the store in the same year.

It is now being run by wife Lillian, son Craig, and daughter Millie and will be participating in the Record Store Day on Saturday, April 13 (get your Record Store Day requests in to the family at www.facebook.com/nevermindthemusicstore).

Family members outside the Church Street shop. From left: Lily (daughter), Natalie (daughter), Luke (grandson) Millie (daughter), Lillian (wife), and Craig (son).

