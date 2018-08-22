Father and son claim show honours and other Neighbourhood News

The East of England Poultry Club had a successful time as part of the Revesby Show, with 149 entries of birds and 32 plates of eggs.

Richard Bett, from Yarborough, won several sections with his birds.

He took the titles for: Champion with a Bantam black Orpington, Best Heavy Large Breed with a dark Brahma male, Best Waterfowl with a little white call duck, with the preferred short beak, and Best Bantam Hard Feather with a Furness Old English Game male.

The Best Juvenile went to Richard’s son James for a Dutch bantam female.

Richard O’Neill, from Newark, took Reserve Champion with an Old English Game male.

The Best Rare Breed went to Brian Sands, from Friskney, for a Yokohama female.

The Best True bantam was a Serama shown by Barbara Forrester, from North Lincolnshire.

The Best Eggs were six light brown eggs shown by Mrs D. Parsons, from Stixwold.

Club meetings are held every second Monday at Revesby Village hall at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

BOSTON

* Ladies Probus

Johnnie Walker, from Walkers Bulbs, Holbeach, was the guest speaker at the August meeting of Boston Ladies Probus.

Mr Walker gave a fascinating talk titled Every Show has its Story.

Illustrated by slides, it followed the daffodil from bulb to show bench.

Walkers Bulbs have won many gold medals at Chelsea, Harrogate and other prestigious shows.

The vote of thanks was given by Gill Wright.

The meeting also saw president Barbara Craven extend the good wishes of the group and thanks to Mary Conybeare for her time as a member, a committee member, and a past president.

Mary is moving to Suffolk.

Grace and the Probus toast were given by Jenny Tabor.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, September 19, when the guest speaker, Anne Hobbs, will speak on how the rich and famous invest their money in a talk titled You Can Put Your Money On It.

DONINGTON

* Library

Another summer crafting event is to be held for children at Donington Library, in High Street.

It will take place on Friday, August 31, from 10am to 12pm.

Space is limited (due to the size of the space available), so booking is advised.

The cost is £2 and includes a drink and biscuit.

For more information, visit the library or find it Facebook.

The library, which is run by volunteers, is open on Wednesdays, 10am-1pm, Fridays, 2-6pm, and Saturdays, 10am-1pm.

GOSBERTON

* Community cuppa

The next community cuppa event will be a the Public Hall on Monday, September 3, from 2p-4pm.

There will be free refreshments and a chance to have a chat and meet new people.

Several community groups will be represented.

* Festival

Gosberton Baptists have a flower and craft festival during August bank holiday weekend.

The theme this year is Joseph.

It opens on Saturday, August 25, running from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Entertainment will be provided by the Spalding U3A Singers from 2-3pm

On Sunday August, 26, morning worship will begin at 10.30am, with the festival open for viewing from 12-4.30pm.

There will be Songs of Praise at 4.30pm led by Trevor Cummings.

On Monday, August 27, there will be a display by Gosberton Tai Chi from 2-3pm, with the flowers and crafts viewable from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Refreshments will be on sale including cream teas.

There will be cake, bring and buy, bric-a-brac and vegetable and plant stalls, together with tombola and other competitions.

Donations of cakes for the stalls and prizes for the competitions will be welcomed.

* Bingo

Gosberton Public Hall has prize bingo in the hall on Friday, August 24th, at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

There will be a raffle and tea and cake will be served during half time.

Free entry, just pay for bingo cards.

For more information, contact Rona Perry on 07935 906341 or email gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com or find the Gosberton Public Hall on Facebook. All proceeds are towards the upkeep of the hall.

* Allotment

If there is anyone in the parish of Gosberton looking for an allotment, then three one-acre allotments are coming up to rent.

Those interested can find out more by looking at parish council website, notice board, or phoning the clerk on 07958 318616.

* Good Companion’s

It was perfect weather for the Gosberton Good Companion’s outing on Tuesday when a coach party of members and friends enjoyed Cambridge.

Some went sightseeing, some for a boat ride on the river and others shopping.

Afterwards the party went on to the Huntingdon Garden Centre for afternoon tea.

The outing was organised by club chairman Arthur Gold.

CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Harvest

Gosberton Clough Methodist has its harvest festival on Sunday, September 2, at 2.30pm.

The preacher will be Bob Abbott.

The service will be followed by a harvest tea.

NEW BOLINGBROKE

* History

The next meeting of the New Bolingbroke Local History Group will be held in the Town Hall in New Bolingbroke on Tuesday, September 11, at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Paul Scott who will be giving a presentation about Horncastle Worthies.

Everyone is welcome.

Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which including tea, coffee and biscuits.

STICKFORD

* Cream tea

Cream teas will be served in Stickford Church on Sunday, August 26, from 2-4pm.

The church is the perfect place to stay cool at this time of year.

There will be home made scones, cakes, and teas and coffees available, with the chance to sit outside if the weather is fine.

This will be the last cream teas event this year.

Proceeds will go to St Helen’s Church, Stickford.

** Send your Neighbourhood News items to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk