FEATURE: Can you give a dog a home?

Whether abandoned in the street, left homeless when their owner died, or simply having retired from a racing career - each dog deserves a second chance at a happy life.

Jerry Green dog rescue in Algarkirk, near Boston, is looking for animal lovers who may be able to offer a home to one of these eight pooches.

Crossbreed Bertie, six, is a friendly boy who loves a visit to the beach. He needs an adults-only home.

Across the five Jerry Green centres in the UK, staff took in a staggering 936 unwanted or abandoned dogs in 2017 alone.

A spokesman for the Algarkirk centre, said: “Each dog comes in to us with a different story; owners who have passed away, family break ups or simply finding themselves out on the streets. But each dog needs and deserves the same levels of care from us.”

Here we showcase eight of the dogs in their care looking for a forever home.

There is friendly mongrel Bertie, whose owner died, Anna the pretty sandy-coloured mongrel who was found wandering the streets, and friendly Fifi the lurcher whose owner became ill and could no longer care for her. Then we have honey-toned husky Dakota who was left behind when her owners moved abroad, affectionate staffies Dumpling and Sam who were found abandoned as strays, and Evie the greyhound who is looking for a slightly slower pace of life after a career on the racing track.

Buddy is a sweet one-year-old lurcher looking for a home with adults or older children and no cats.

All the dogs featured here are more suited to either adults-only homes, or families with older children.

As reported in the Standard back in November, the centre is trying to raise £200,000 to create more spacious and ‘home-like’ kennels for the dogs who are sad to be away from their home environment.

The spokesman added: “If you might be interested in helping us with this we have various different fundraising ideas and goals we would love to chat with you about.”

For more details about the dogs call the centre on 01205 260546 or visit their website, or to help with fundraising email fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.

Dakota is a10 month-old husky who loves to play and cuddle. He needs an active home with no other pets.

Dumpling is a gentle and cuddly boy who was found as a stray. The Staffie, four, needs an adult-only home.

Ex-racing greyhound Evie, 3,loves a fuss - and is looking for a home with no cats or 'small furries'.

Friendly Fifi loves both playtime and lounging in the sun. The nine year-old lurcher needs a quiet home.