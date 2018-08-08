Festival-goers ‘rock out’ for animal charity

Record numbers attended this year’s Park in the Ark festival - with music lovers doing their bit to help animals in need.
The annual event was held at Abi’s Hotel for Cats in Boston - in aid of Lincs Ark Animal Welfare - and was thought to be the ‘busiest one yet’.
Along with live music from various bands, there was children’s entertainment, face-painting, fair games, stalls, a massage tent and beer tent.
Jo Roberts from Abi’s Hotel For Cats said: “We had around 400 people over the weekend and around 35 campers. It was definitely our best year yet - and we managed to raise £2,145 for Lincs Ark.”
Rachel Everitt from Lincs Ark said: “This was possibly our busiest one yet. I want to add how grateful we are to Ray Thompson and Jo Roberts from the cattery for the time and effort they put in to arranging the event for our benefit this and previous years - and it seems to be growing. The money raised is so valuable to our small local charity.”
l For details about Lincs Ark visit www.lincsark.co.uk.