Final decision due soon on 178 homes for Fishtoft

Plans for 178 new houses in Fishtoft are set to go before Boston Borough Council for final approval.

An application for reserved matters has been submitted to the council

by applicant Cyden Homes for the land east of Lindis Road.

The plans will also see the demolition of a former scrapyard and disused farm buildings on the site, which will be used to create an access road to the development.

Outline permission has already been granted by the council for up to 180 homes on the site.

In a design and access statement submitted for the original plans, the developers said the development would create around 12 per cent of the borough’s annual needs.

It said: “The proposed development will constitute an environmentally, socially and economically sustainable development that can contribute to the growth objectives of Boston Borough Council”

It praises the site as

being a ‘natural infill’ for the village due to it being surrounded on three sides by other residential development

When officers originally recommended the proposal for approval they praised the ‘very careful design’ and integration of the plans

and said sustainability benefits would outweigh concerns.

It was agreed at the time that the developer would make contributions to health (£30,000) and education (£150,000) as well as provide 15 per cent affordable housing as part of the schemes.