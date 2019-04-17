Fire at Boston town centre coffee shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a coffee shop in Boston town centre this morning (Wednesday, April 17).

Appliances from Boston and Leverton, including one equipped with an aerial ladder platform, attended the outbreak at Caffè Nero, in Strait Bargate.

The business was cordoned off after the outbreak.

They were called to the incident – a fire in an air conditioning unit – shortly after 9am.

Moderate damaged was caused by heat and smoke to the unit, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Caffè Nero has been approached for a comment, but yet to respond.