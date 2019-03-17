Fire crews to test flood response in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Fire and rescue will be testing their response to a major coastal flood during ‘Exercise Trident’ on March 19-20.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Alford, Louth, Boston, Skegness, Grantham, Leverton, Spalding and Wainfleet will be mobilised on the second day to a range of flooding scenarios in the Spalding and Skegness areas, some needing specialist and technical skills.

Group Manager Spencer Creek said: “This exercise is purely for Fire and Rescue crews and tests the knowledge and expertise of staff in applying national operational guidance.

“We test these scenarios regularly with partner agencies, but it’s also important that we exercise the operational detail as a service.

“Although our crews will be involved in the exercise, we will still have appropriate fire cover across the whole county.”

Members of the public in parts of Skegness and Spalding may see crews completing rescues from height using specialist rope teams and aerial ladder platforms, simulated large animal rescue, and trapped casualty rescues including vulnerable people.

Councillor Nick Worth, portfolio holder for emergency services at the county council, said: “Being a firefighter involves far more than just tackling fires, and joint rescue efforts are a key part of the role.

“Our crews regularly train with more specialist equipment to make sure they are ready for any eventuality.

“If you live in these areas or any area at risk of flooding, make sure you sign up for flood alerts, so you can be prepared too.”