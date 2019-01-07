Fire destroys thousands of pounds worth of caravans in blaze at Wrangle

Police are appealing for information after damage totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds was caused by a fire in Wrangle.

Police were called by the fire service to Lincolnshire Motorhomes and Caravans, Lockham Gate, at 11.18pm on Thursday January 3.

Several caravans, and other vehicles, were destroyed to their chassis.

Police are working with Lincolnshire Fire And Rescue to establish the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 420 of January 3. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area and has dashcam footage, or who saw any suspicious people or vehicles before or around the time of the fire.