Fire service’s latest recruits

Ten new firefighters have joined Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service after successfully completing a rigorous training course.

The latest whole-time recruits, including two for Boston, officially qualified during a passing out parade held recently at the service’s state-of-the-art training facility at Waddington, before being presented with their certificates by Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill.

“These new recruits have already been serving their community as on-call firefighters,” Mr Borrill said. “They have now joined the ranks of whole-time firefighters and I am confident they will continue to be of huge benefit to their new stations and communities and serve them with professionalism and expertise.”

Joining stations in Boston are Stephen Holman (pictured back row, third from left) and Kerry Raynow (front row, second from right). Others will be heading to Louth, Spalding, and Grantham.

Applications are now being taken for the next retained firefighter’s training course via 0800 3580 204 and www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr