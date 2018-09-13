Firefighters attend Mareham le Fen house fire

Firefighters from Horncastle, Spilsby, Boston and Woodhall Spa were called to a house fire on Main Street, Mareham Le Fen, yesterday (Wednesday, September 12).

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at 10.47am.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the blaze was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets, one main jet and four thermal imaging cameras.

There was fire damage to 100% of the kitchen and 30% of the first floor, as well as heat and smoke damage to 100% of the ground and first floors, and its contents.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say the cause was a hob left on and unattended.