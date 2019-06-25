Firefighters cut casualty free from car after accident involving coach at Frampton West

Firefighters from Kirton and Boston were called out after a car and a coach collided last night.

The incident happened at about 8:26pm at Bannisters Lane, Frampton West, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from the two stations attended the incident and helped free one person who was injured.

There were no passengers on the coach at the time of the incident.

The fires service said in a Tweet that crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one casualty from car.

The injured person was left in the care of the ambulance service, the Tweet said.