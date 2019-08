Sparks from a trailer and power line coming into contact with each other has been given as the cause of a fire near Boston yesterday (Monday, August 26).

Crews from Boston and Woodhall Spa attended the outbreak Leagate Road after being alerted to the incident at 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said severe damage was caused by fire to electrical parts in the trailer plus 100 sq m of stubble field.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reels and a beater.