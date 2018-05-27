First-ever ‘Drive It Day’ for car club and other Neighbourhood News

A new motoring club in Boston recently enjoyed its first-ever ‘Drive It Day’.

Members of the East Coast Classic and Modified Car Club assembled at Boston’s Spirit of Endeavour pub for the ride, sharing a cuppa and a natter before their departure.

The idea was to share a ride in their classic and modified automobiles.

They then travelled to Three Horseshoes, in Louth, where they stopped for a meal.

Thanks are given to all those who supported the event.

The club launched at the start of the year.

It meets at Wyberton Sports and Social Club, in Causeway, on the fourth Monday of the month, from 7.30pm.

For more on the group, search for East Coast Classic And Modified Car Club on Facebook.

* Fenland

Herbal

The Fenland Natural Health group holds its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, May 24) at Sutterton Village Hall, from 7.30-9.30pm.

It will see herbalist Katie Dobiesz present a talk on the vagus nerve.

The vagus nerve is the longest and most complex of the 12 pairs of cranial nerves that emanate from the brain.

This nerve connects the brain to the body, and so transmits information to or from the surface of the brain to tissues and organs elsewhere in the body.

Katie will be teaching visitors how to activate and naturally stimulate the vagus nerve in order to achieve better health.

To compliment this the group’s herb of the month will be Achillea millefolium (Yarrow), a traditional bitter tonic, with a long history as a wound healer.

Entry is charged at £3 per person, which includes a complimentary drink, plus a hand-out to take home.

* Freiston

Exhibition

There will be an arts, crafts, and flowers exhibition at St James Church on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26.

It will run from 10am until 4pm daily.

Refreshments will be available.

Anyone who would like to hang any paintings or artwork is asked to contact Debbie Mitchell at Beach Hut Studio.

For further details, call Sue Dawson on 01205 358245 or 07484 144808.

* Gosberton

Baptist

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship is at the Gosberton Risegate home of Des and Rene Curtis on Friday, May 25, at 2pm.

Members play table games and enjoy tea and cakes.

All are welcome.

Quiz

More than 60 people had fun at a spring quiz in the Gosberton Public Hall on Friday.

The evening was organised by Rowland and Rona Perry.

Arthur Gold was question master with Lynn Perry as the checker. Lynn also set the questions.

Les Stevenson sold the raffle tickets for which there were many prizes and Rona Perry was door steward.

Rowland made delicious fruit pies and trifle served with custard and ice cream for the popular pudding break.

They were served by Sarah Wright, Arthur Gold, Les Stevenson, Rona Perry, and Phyllis Baxter.

Proceeds were in aid of hall funds.

Cuppa

Organisers of the Community Cuppa events are looking for small local groups to join in and have a stand at events.

The next Gosberton event will be in the Public Hall on Thursday, June 14, at 2pm.

The scheme is being run by charity Community Lincs and Lincolnshire Co-op.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Samantha Smith on 01529 302466 or samantha.smith@communitylincs.com

Newspaper

The ‘newspaper team’ at St Peter and St Paul’s Church is looking for help in tying up the newspapers which the public are kindly saving.

The church needs the papers to keep coming as it provides revenue for the church, but, at times, it is struggling to tie them up into tabloid bundles.

Thanks are given to Mike Tarran who has recently been in to help, but another volunteer is required.

Thanks are also expressed to those who take the trouble to remove the staples from the supplements by pulling or cutting them out.

Anyone interested in helping should contact Hilary Burton 01775 840802.

Ladies Circle

It was an enjoyable afternoon, last Thursday, for 25 members and friends of the Gosberton Ladies Circle, when they went out for afternoon tea at Ivy’s Farm Shop, Swineshead.

The afternoon was organised by Belinda Taylor.

Good Companion’s

Chairman Arthur Gold welcomed members to the latest fortnightly meeting of the Gosberton Good Companion’s Club.

Unfortunately, he had to inform members of the death of Ken Fathers and the meeting observed a minute’s silence.

Arthur and Les Stevenson were callers for the bingo and Maxine Dobney sold the tickets.

Edna Richardson and Lilian Crunkhorn organised the raffle and Les conducted an auction.

The outing to Skegness for yesterday (Tuesday, May 22) was finalised.

Various members served tea and coffee and cleared away.

Home movies

There will be a showing of home movies at the Gosberton Baptist Church on Friday, May 25, at 2pm.

There will be scenes from a French river cruise including Rouen, Bordaux, and Lorient, and also shots taken in Cumbria.

The admission cost of £2 includes a tea.

All are welcome.

* Clough and Risegate

Bible

The Woodbine Bible Study Group continues to meet on a Monday.

It is now discussing the books of Samuel 1 and 2.

The group consists of study and discussion.

Anyone is welcome to join the group at the home of Mary Burton at 2pm.

For more information, contact Mary on 01775 750213 or Elizabeth Steele on 01775 750246.

* Stickford

Coffee morning

A reminder that there will be a coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, May 25.

It will run from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and cake costs £1.

Everyone is welcome.

