First World War and RAF exhibits at Mareham le Fen

To mark the centenary of the formation of the RAF and the centenary of the end of First World War, and as part of the Horncastle and Villages Churches Festival weekend, St Helen’s Church is holding an exhibition marking these historical events.

The First World War exhibits will focus on local individuals and other related items, and the RAF exhibits will include items on loan from Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum as well as model aircraft and a slideshow.

See Mareham’s ‘Silent Soldiers’ (silhouettes representing soldiers who lost their lives in the war) and sample recipes from 100 years ago.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 8 and 9, from 10am to 5pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Entry is free.