Flood alert issued for River Witham, Haven and Wash

A flood alert is in force for the Boston area tonight (Thursday), with high water forecast and a precautionary warning going out to waterside properties between Town bridge and Haven Bridge.

The alert, put out by the Environment Agency, is predicted to affect areas near the tidal River Witham, the Haven, and the Wash frontage from 6.42pm and says ‘flooding is possible’.

It warns people to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as sea spray and waves could be dangerous.

It says: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the East Coast of England on Thursday evening.

“This will lead to unusually high tidal levels along tidal River Witham and the Wash frontage.

“The high tides combined with strong winds may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash causing localised pooling of water behind the sea defences.”

The alert says the high water level at Boston is ‘forecast to reach 4.96 metres AOD (equivalent to 8.75 metres at Boston Sill or 7.83 chart datum)’.