Flood alerts issued and high water levels follow ‘heavy rain’

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts today (Tuesday) following heavy rainfall, which has led to some waterways in Boston overtopping, however says properties are not currently forecast to be at risk.

The overtopped waterways have been caused by the high level of rain over the past few days which has resulted in freshwater flooding - this is not reported to be a tidal flood.

Photos of the high river levels near to Sluice Bridge. Photo: Mark Rawlings

An alert from the EA covering the Lower River Witham, the South Forty Foot Drain and the Lower Welland areas says: “Over the last 18hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the South Forty Foot catchment area. This means the river is now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river overnight and through Tuesday, April 3.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued at this stage.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages in this location.

“This message will be updated as the situation changes.”

Some of the areas overtopped are regularly affected by similar situations.

Residents have been sharing pictures of the high river levels on social media.